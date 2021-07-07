© Instagram / anushka shetty





Vijay Deverakonda in Anushka Shetty's Next? and Follow Me, Says Anushka Shetty Unusual Request to Fans





Vijay Deverakonda in Anushka Shetty's Next? and Follow Me, Says Anushka Shetty Unusual Request to Fans

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Follow Me, Says Anushka Shetty Unusual Request to Fans and Vijay Deverakonda in Anushka Shetty's Next?

Estonia: A Baltic Backlot for Blockbusters and Beyond.

Rebel Wilson posts selfie in plunging blue swimsuit while on yacht.

Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach Euro 2020 final.

Death toll climbs to 36 in Florida condo collapse after search efforts resume.

CDC study finds only 11 percent of pregnant women are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

County partially activates Emergency Operations Center as City utility crews prepare for Elsa.

Bail set for suspect in killing of man found in tote in Alum Creek State Park.

Amarillo Police Department sees lower calls for service, double DWI arrests over July 4th weekend.

California Mid-State Fair announces last call for summer jobs.

Uptown Art Fair Canceled For Second Straight Year.

FINA 'reviewing' decision to ban swim caps for natural Black hair at Olympics after backlash.