© Instagram / eraser





VERIFY: It's not safe to put a Mr. Clean magic eraser on your teeth and Eraser Men: censoring the roads of the Tour de France





VERIFY: It's not safe to put a Mr. Clean magic eraser on your teeth and Eraser Men: censoring the roads of the Tour de France

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Eraser Men: censoring the roads of the Tour de France and VERIFY: It's not safe to put a Mr. Clean magic eraser on your teeth

We're Hiring: Florida Deputy Director.

GPS tracking device on vehicle: Wichita police arrest man in stalking investigation.

Zack Snyder To Direct Sci-Fi Pic ‘Rebel Moon’ For Netflix.

Woman scammed by Facebook ad for cleaning company.

Bozeman seeks input for water conservation plan.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong To Unveil ‘Stand Up for Safe Oakland’ Initiative After Chaotic July 4th Weekend.

Traffic restrictions planned until September for Argonne Drive project in Harrison.

New Jersey Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths For First Time Since March 2020.

Erie County Community college Board of Trustees approves temporary locations for classes.

Being Clean Doesn't Have to Be Bad for Our Immune System, Scientists Say.

10 Colorado license plates with baseball themes are up for grabs in honor of All-Star Game in Denver.