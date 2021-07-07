© Instagram / act of valor





Raven Drone Spotted in Act of Valor and New 'Act of Valor' Live Ammunition Featurette





Raven Drone Spotted in Act of Valor and New 'Act of Valor' Live Ammunition Featurette

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

New 'Act of Valor' Live Ammunition Featurette and Raven Drone Spotted in Act of Valor

New ‘gold card’ law allows doctors to skip prior authorization and get patients treatment faster.

Missouri requests damage assessments following June storms and flooding.

Saugerties celebrates Independence Day with parade and fireworks.

Cell phones and cancer: New UC Berkeley study suggests cell phones sharply increase tumor risk.

Flatts and Sharpe Music Festival.

NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare.

Furukawa, Miyamoto, And Other Nintendo Leaders Share Their Favorite Games.

Do Not Create A Bitcoin Ideology.

Rep. Tony Bacala gives update on legislature session.

Chief Meteorologist John Farley's Forecast: Elsa's impact on the Midlands.

'This is a morality war' Memphis lawmaker speaks out on violent crime involving children.