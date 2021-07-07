© Instagram / bad santa 2





Begin Your Holiday Backlash With Bad Santa 2 and Christina Hendricks Joins Bad Santa 2, Will Hopefully, Finally Get to Burn Someplace Down





Christina Hendricks Joins Bad Santa 2, Will Hopefully, Finally Get to Burn Someplace Down and Begin Your Holiday Backlash With Bad Santa 2

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

A long road to reopening Bellevue library, and then a celebration.

'This place is magical': Trooper Island is back on the map.

Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Defense Fund Has Raised $9,590 (Just $4,990,410 to Go!).

Former Illini Tyson Bull heading to Tokyo with Team Australia.

Aéropostale, Sports Illustrated owner files for U.S. IPO.

Football: Teams busy getting ready for season as summer gets under way.

Charleston City Market Vendors prepare for flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Amber Alert Issued For Missing 2-Year-Old Celestine Stoot In Lake Elsinore; Father Suspected Of Killing Boy’s Mother.

Philando Castile’s Mother Continues Fight For Families Impacted By Deadly Police Shootings.

Is there light at the end of the tunnel for producers facing drought?

Citing COVID-19 surge, Springfield Public Schools reinstates masks for students, staff.

San Diego County Releases Consumer Guide for Residents Thinking About Buying an Electric Vehicle.