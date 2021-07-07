© Instagram / cold turkey





John Lennon wished Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen had played on Cold Turkey instead of Eric Clapton and Quitting Hades cold turkey is going to be hell





John Lennon wished Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen had played on Cold Turkey instead of Eric Clapton and Quitting Hades cold turkey is going to be hell

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Quitting Hades cold turkey is going to be hell and John Lennon wished Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen had played on Cold Turkey instead of Eric Clapton

LISTEN: All-Star Rangers, Mavs recruiters and a fair deal for Sha’Carri Richardson.

Aaron Rodgers telling Phil Mickelson to shut up, Tom Brady's personalized golf balls and more from The Match.

ESPN, Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor all look bad in this drama.

Detroit police seek man and woman in connection with shooting.

Eric Adams wins NYC's Democratic mayoral primary, a direct path to winning City Hall.

NHL's top prospect leaning to stay at Michigan next season.

Coronado school board votes unanimously to appeal CIF ruling.

Albuquerque City Councilors to consider allowing new neighborhood associations.

Gary mayor introduces ‘Wallace Broadnax ordinance’ to enhance security at businesses.