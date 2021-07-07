© Instagram / dancing in the dark





Bruce Springsteen dances with old woman during Dancing in the Dark and Hot Chip Drop Retro Video for Springsteen ‘Dancing in the Dark’ Cover





Hot Chip Drop Retro Video for Springsteen ‘Dancing in the Dark’ Cover and Bruce Springsteen dances with old woman during Dancing in the Dark

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

JC Data Solutions and TerraData.ai Announce Closing of Combination.

How We Live: To stop feeling isolated, he started volunteering. Now he can't get enough.

NASA is actively searching for intelligent life in the universe and is looking for habitable planets, official says.

Ann Arbor legislators introduce bills banning PFAS chemicals in food packaging.

Anti-Violence Workers in Chicago Say More Resources Needed.

Armed 'Moors' In I-95 Standoff Plead Not Guilty, Deny Court's Authority Courts.

Senate bill could legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina.

Stafford man pleads guilty in fatal Spotsylvania crash.

MPD reveals new details in weekend homicides.

18th Ward improvement project kicks off in Reading.

Two men arrested in 4th of July drive-by shooting in Newark.