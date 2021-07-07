© Instagram / dead ringers





Dead Ringers producers Morgan Creek "planning theatrical reboot" of The Exorcist and 50 years, 50 films: Dead Ringers (1988)





Dead Ringers producers Morgan Creek «planning theatrical reboot» of The Exorcist and 50 years, 50 films: Dead Ringers (1988)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

50 years, 50 films: Dead Ringers (1988) and Dead Ringers producers Morgan Creek «planning theatrical reboot» of The Exorcist

Santa Fe man shot and arrested in Albuquerque bait car operation, Albuquerque police say.

What the Rowdy Tellez-Trevor Richards trade means for the Brewers and Blue Jays.

Authorities identify 22-year-old shot and killed at Campus Pointe at Fresno State.

Crash on the I-43 has closed the southbound right lane near Green Bay.

Summer storms drop more than half a foot of rain on North, Northwest sides.

Cavendish cops Stage 10, closes in on Merckx's record haul of 34 stage wins.

Tulare County sheriff's deputy arrested on rape charges.

Six NFL players here on Saturday for Larrell Murchison’s first Community Funday.

'Come on Papi, La Vacuna!': A New Arts Campaign Aims to Boost Vaccination Rates in San Joaquin Valley (KPBS Midday Edition Segments).

Schwartz On Sports: Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker.

Crews Break Ground On 51-Unit Permanent Supportive Housing Project In West LA.