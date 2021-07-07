© Instagram / el cid





Historic Hotel Biba in El Cid area of West Palm Beach sold and 'The Legend of El Cid': Who is Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar? The real knight who inspired the Spanish Amazon series





Historic Hotel Biba in El Cid area of West Palm Beach sold and 'The Legend of El Cid': Who is Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar? The real knight who inspired the Spanish Amazon series

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'The Legend of El Cid': Who is Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar? The real knight who inspired the Spanish Amazon series and Historic Hotel Biba in El Cid area of West Palm Beach sold

7-06-21 Kona Man Charged with Robbery and Assault.

Drilling into solitude: Oil and gas project in the Tendoy Mountains plunges forward.

Reps. Kacal, Anderson gear up for contentious special session.

Washington bans most outdoor and agricultural burning through September.

Wildfire smoke from out West leading to interesting sunrises and sunsets.

Not much gossip from Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers but plenty of great views and great shots at The Match.

TikTok went down and people flocked to Twitter with memes.

How brands are listening to social to craft initiatives, product development and more.

Top Ranked Kicker Alex McPherson Commits to Auburn!

Broad-based growth drives US beef and pork exports to new heights.

Woman found dead after being bound, gagged in South L.A. home.

The Big Dream's Imagination Collaboration Promotes Community, Creativity, and Social Change.