Sushi Ichiban debuts across from the El Cortez Hotel and An inside look at the reopened El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas
© Instagram / el cortez

Sushi Ichiban debuts across from the El Cortez Hotel and An inside look at the reopened El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas


By: Samantha Thompson
2021-07-07 05:03:19

An inside look at the reopened El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas and Sushi Ichiban debuts across from the El Cortez Hotel

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Takeout will look different in 2024: Colorado bans plastic bags and Styrofoam, creates bag fee.

Missouri River/Lake Sharpe Cleanup being held Wednesday at Pierre and Fort Pierre.

Trevor Williams: Chicago Cubs pitcher activated from IL.

Country Concert 2021 to kick off this week – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio.

Pindrop Blog The Caller Authentication Guide for 2021 and Beyond.

PUPDATE: Puppies found in box with chemical burns healing and ready for adoption.

Sou Fujimoto, BIG, Studio V Architecture, and 3deluxe among category winners of 2021 WAFX Awards.

ElleVet Project treats vulnerable pets — and people, too.

Community-based surveillance in internally displaced people's camps and urban settings during a complex emergency in Yemen in 2020.

Another summer cold front moving in for Wednesday. More showers and t’storms possible. Here’s the weather map.

How pre-schoolers can learn about society's biases -- and respond.

Heavener Boots and Badges Blood Drive set Thursday.

  TOP