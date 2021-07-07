© Instagram / little bird





SOCOM is looking to upgrade its Little Bird choppers and Meet Tasi, a Little Bird with a Big Purpose





Meet Tasi, a Little Bird with a Big Purpose and SOCOM is looking to upgrade its Little Bird choppers

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

State Little League Playoffs: Junior and Senior Softball at Arthur Pack.

EXID's Hani, Kwak Si Yang, And Kim Min Kyu Confirmed To Star In New JTBC Drama.

Violent crime addressed on slow-moving court day.

2 friends die in motorized paragliding crashes on opposite ends of state.

Microsoft patches PrintNightmare — even on Windows 7 — but the terror isn’t over.

Schools working on masking policies for upcoming school year.

PM Modi's Big Cabinet Reshuffle: Read Here On What To Expect.

Report: Nuno calls 23-year-old Tottenham man into training on first day, Mourinho never picked him.

Labour kicks as El-Rufai raises panel on workers strike.

Calls for EU to quit energy treaty over lack of progress in talks.

Where to find support for your troubled teen.