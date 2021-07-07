© Instagram / Alicia Keys





Alicia Keys: ‘I’ve always had to be strong’ and Grammy-winning superstar Alicia Keys sells Phoenix mansion on Camelback Mountain for $3.1M





Grammy-winning superstar Alicia Keys sells Phoenix mansion on Camelback Mountain for $3.1M and Alicia Keys: ‘I’ve always had to be strong’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Dilip Kumar, legendary Bollywood star, dies at 98.

What Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara did on the pitch after Spain Euro 2020 penalties exit.

California directs districts to offer remote independent study this fall.

Back-to-school documents, open enrollment events approaching.

U.S. Bank launched $25 million fund to support more than 30000 women of color-owned microbusinesses: Funds go to African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs, Grameen America and LISC.

Qatar to provide food aid for Lebanese soldiers amid economic crisis.

Colleges must continue to work to create inclusive learning environments (opinion).

Oakland Police to Announce New Initiative to Combat Violent Crimes.

Driver Stabbed to Death in National City, Suspect Arrested.

County commissioners appoint Anna Scharf to replace Rep. Mike Nearman.

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority to host meeting July 13.