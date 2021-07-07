© Instagram / Jackie Chan





Meet Jackie Chan’s godfather, forgotten martial arts master Yu Jim-yuen and How Jackie Chan and Yuen Woo-ping’s stunt teams made a difference





How Jackie Chan and Yuen Woo-ping’s stunt teams made a difference and Meet Jackie Chan’s godfather, forgotten martial arts master Yu Jim-yuen

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Herzog to take office as Israel’s 11th president in a day of pomp and ceremony.

Where to dance near Zyg and Choppy in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Biden administration withdraws proposed rule on duration of student visas.

Tropical Storm Elsa Dumps Heavy Rains on Florida’s Western Coast.

UK High Court to rule on latest round of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney libel case.

Ambulance crew injured in crash on way to emergency.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDA:LN) to Boost Shareholder Returns.

Biden admin launching door-to-door effort to vaccinate Americans, causing backlash.

Herzog to take office as Israel’s 11th president in a day of pomp and ceremony.

Police: Man expected to survive collision with train in north Springfield.

German scheduled to start for New York against Seattle.

Copa America: Argentina beat Colombia in semi-final shootout to book final with Brazil.