© Instagram / Kid Rock





Metro Detroit Rabbi Swipes at Kid Rock's Anti-Gay Slur in Sabbath Sermon and Kid Rock marks 50th birthday, vows likely farewell tour, raises $200K for pandemic fund





Metro Detroit Rabbi Swipes at Kid Rock's Anti-Gay Slur in Sabbath Sermon and Kid Rock marks 50th birthday, vows likely farewell tour, raises $200K for pandemic fund

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Kid Rock marks 50th birthday, vows likely farewell tour, raises $200K for pandemic fund and Metro Detroit Rabbi Swipes at Kid Rock's Anti-Gay Slur in Sabbath Sermon

Opinion: Colorado Republicans are struggling to find strong candidates.

Asian Stocks Follow Wall St Lower on Weak US Services Data.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the pandemic on 7 July.

US releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat.

Sparkling on the Fourth of July.

City of New Haven to provide update on health, economic recovery from COVID-19.

Sanoma will publish its Half-Year Report 2021 on 28 July.

Sports on TV: Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Australian domestic natural gas prices jump on winter demand, outages.

Nitrous oxide, a powerful greenhouse gas, is on the rise from ocean dead zones.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II.