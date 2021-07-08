© Instagram / grindr





Fourth man pleads guilty to using Grindr to assault and rob gay men and The Grindr Advice Column That Became a Memoir of Modern Queer Life





The Grindr Advice Column That Became a Memoir of Modern Queer Life and Fourth man pleads guilty to using Grindr to assault and rob gay men

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

New vintage and local art boutique 'found' opens on Ballard Ave.

Fire in West New York leads to one hospitalized and 23 displaced.

The Latest: Denmark and England headed to extra time at 1-1.

Navigating ad fraud and consumer privacy abuse in programmatic advertising.

Victim killed at Henderson 7-Eleven remembered as kind and funny.

Happy, hungry crayfish: Researchers give crayfish anti-depressants and their appetites increase.

Mustang Mach-E takes top spot in car and drivers inaugural Electric Vehicle of the Year Award.

Westinghouse Collaborates With Harbin Turbine On An Advanced Turbine Safety And Control System For Changjiang Nuclear Power Plant.

Oregon reports 273 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths.

Phoenix and Milwaukee mayors enter 'friendly wager' over NBA finals.

Tracking a cooler Thursday before heat and storms return Friday.

City of Newport stepping up Harbor patrols to focus on speed and operator violations.