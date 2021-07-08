© Instagram / going the distance





Going the Distance: Requirements for Emergency Equipment and Going the distance to confirm a galaxy with almost no dark matter





Going the distance to confirm a galaxy with almost no dark matter and Going the Distance: Requirements for Emergency Equipment

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Haiti's President Assassinated: Live News Updates.

Fight Over $3,200 Necklace, Leads To Woman Stabbed in Boston and Framingham Man Under Arrest.

Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson Shouldn't Be Going to Space.

Play It Forward: Singer Constance Hauman On Harmony, Rhythm, Opera And Funk.

Couple charged with attempted carjacking and theft.

Jasmine Mathews on Her Role in ‘The Tomorrow War,’ and Why Her Hair Is a Symbol of Self-Love.

From relief to recovery: Using federal funds to spur a small business rebound.

Outdoors What's Happening: July 8, 2021.

Cooking Matters; giving families knowledge about food and grocery shopping.

Showers and storms before the humidity drops.