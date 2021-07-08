© Instagram / alien abduction





30 years later: 'McPherson Tape' shows alleged CT alien abduction and Mind Alien Abduction or “Accidental Awareness”?





30 years later: 'McPherson Tape' shows alleged CT alien abduction and Mind Alien Abduction or «Accidental Awareness»?

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Mind Alien Abduction or «Accidental Awareness»? and 30 years later: 'McPherson Tape' shows alleged CT alien abduction

Details emerge of new 43-year deal for Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Drew Crew charity golf scramble for spinal injury survivor and others in the same battle, is back.

Washington Post writer says calling food 'exotic' 'reinforces xenophobia and racism'.

Construction to start on 7-story off-campus science and medical tower for UC San Diego.

St. Johnsbury's Evan Thornton-Sherman: The Record's 2021 Boys Track And Field Player Of The Year.

Two men who died in NE Portland apartment fire identified as investigators continue to seek cause.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leaker Claims Yemen and Plaza Are Coming.

Australia news LIVE: NSW cases and exposure sites grow; concerns for Sydney’s south-west.

Fiery explosion erupts on ship at major global port in Dubai.

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Player Is Working On His Master's Degree During Finals.

‘Fire whirl’ caught on video during California blaze.

Purge of pandemic clothing is on as US life gets back to normal.