© Instagram / confetti





Parade, confetti highlight 245th Independence Day celebration in Boston and San Francisco Is Ready to Party Again, Confetti Cannons and All





San Francisco Is Ready to Party Again, Confetti Cannons and All and Parade, confetti highlight 245th Independence Day celebration in Boston

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

NBA Finals: How Suns’ Monty Williams has evolved as a coach to lead his team to the Finals.

Op-ed: Let's create a Coalition for Carolina.

Federal judge rules Air Force largely responsible for 2017 Texas church mass shooting.

DeSoto City Council Discusses Potential Uses of $7.3 Million for COVID-19 Recovery.

Genetic map reveals potential new treatment for aggressive childhood brain tumor.

Study: Gene editing therapy for early-stage Huntington’s disease may have long-lasting benefits.

Woodland teen arrested for attempted murder in connection to April shooting, police say.

Opinion: Finally, fairness for deported U.S. veterans.

Pueblo Police adds text updates for 911 calls.

Firefighters take down blaze at Sylmar building, LAPD checking garage for possible marijuana grow op.

Fire breaks out at historic Krispy Kreme location in midtown Atlanta for second time in 2021.

Australia news live: Sydney braces for Covid spike, Queensland records two new cases.