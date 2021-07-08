© Instagram / maddie ziegler





Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler Slapped Each Other at a Sleepover and Sia Responds to Backlash for Casting Maddie Ziegler as an Autistic Character in Her New Movie





Sia Responds to Backlash for Casting Maddie Ziegler as an Autistic Character in Her New Movie and Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler Slapped Each Other at a Sleepover

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

WATCH: Showers and storms with heavy downpours expected Thursday.

Hotels, restaurants and stores planned for Kino Sports complex.

Elsa set to bring heavy rain, gusty wind and rough surf to Southern New England.

Marcus Garrett keeping one eye on Kansas while working out for NBA teams ahead of July 29 draft.

A forest technician spends his first day on the job monitoring smoke from the Bootleg Fire.

Spokane Valley deputies searching for armed suspect they say hid out on apartment balcony.

Malikai Black (Aleister Black) Debuts On AEW Dynamite.

Media statements.

Community gathers to pray for peace.

Massive 10-Year, $575M Project To Rebuild Anderson Reservoir Near Morgan Hill Breaks Ground.

West Virginia families will receive extra pandemic EBT funds to help buy food for children over the summer, Sen. Manchin announced.

Man arrested after exposing himself to residents at home in midtown.