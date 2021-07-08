© Instagram / Shakira





New Line’s ‘House Party’ Remake Adds Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Andrew Santino, Bill Bellamy (Exclusive) and Shakira’s son Sasha is learning how to be a surfer like mom





Shakira’s son Sasha is learning how to be a surfer like mom and New Line’s ‘House Party’ Remake Adds Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Andrew Santino, Bill Bellamy (Exclusive)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

7 candidates to lead Fannie and Freddie's regulator.

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do Columbia and Boone County need new health orders?

MORNING BID-Peak growth, Delta woes and the end of the reflation trade.

Federal Way, Wash., police officer shoots man who was yelling and breaking windows.

Escobar hit a three-run home run and Diamondbacks beat Rocky 6-4.

Lundbeck Really Needs Clinical Wins And Post-Pandemic Re-Acceleration.

Sterling and Saka lead charge as England throw off old anxieties.

Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old's room.

Crime and policing approach of Democrats in question following Adams' win.

Consumer staples (XLP Stock): Brewers and distillers in focus.

Kate and Meghan quarrel eases as Duchesses now 'in a better place'.