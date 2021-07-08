© Instagram / Tyler Perry





Tyler Perry is bringing Madea to Netflix and Tyler Perry is bringing back Madea





Tyler Perry is bringing back Madea and Tyler Perry is bringing Madea to Netflix

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Traffic Collision, Unknown Injuries at Highway 101 S Men 59.30 and Highway 162 W Men R0.00.

Prince William congratulates England on famous win at Euro 2020.

DNB shares details on 5G network tender process.

Covid-19: Political leaders support Port Taranaki's decision to refuse Covid-infected ship entry.

National gives Labour MP Louisa Wall slot to speak on mental health.

Lifeline for Klang Valley hospitals on brink of collapse due to Covid-19.

WA Premier Mark McGowan warns NSW will face ongoing COVID-19 border restrictions if outbreak is not controlled.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR.

The Nationals’ marginal investment in Alcides Escobar continues to pay off in rout of Padres.

Sri Lanka Keeps Rate Steady as Focus Shifts to Debt Payment.

A Growing Dilemma: Whether to Pay Ransomware Hackers.