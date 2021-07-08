© Instagram / Brendon Urie





Brendon Urie is being blamed for all the world’s problems in a bizarre internet trend and Where is Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie now? Trolls blame him for everything including One Direction split





Brendon Urie is being blamed for all the world’s problems in a bizarre internet trend and Where is Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie now? Trolls blame him for everything including One Direction split

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Where is Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie now? Trolls blame him for everything including One Direction split and Brendon Urie is being blamed for all the world’s problems in a bizarre internet trend

Linking cash and voucher assistance with social protection systems in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Comparing Man Utd's record with and without Paul Pogba in 2020-21.

Our View: A misfire in Salem on virus data.

Fiery Explosion Erupts on Ship at Major Global Port in Dubai.

EXPLAINER-Is China set to cut RRR soon? What are the implications?

Sierra Nevada Approves Plan to Merge Into U of Nevada at Reno.

Indonesians ignore warnings in rush to buy anti-parasite drug for Covid.

Beshear makes first visit to Fort Knox.

Lynx Global Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Controlling Interest in Philippine Based EMI-Bank.

Air India Begins Auctioning Property To Raise Funds.