Brendon Urie is being blamed for all the world’s problems in a bizarre internet trend and Where is Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie now? Trolls blame him for everything including One Direction split
© Instagram / Brendon Urie

Brendon Urie is being blamed for all the world’s problems in a bizarre internet trend and Where is Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie now? Trolls blame him for everything including One Direction split


By: Abigail Jackson
2021-07-08 10:58:19

Brendon Urie is being blamed for all the world’s problems in a bizarre internet trend and Where is Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie now? Trolls blame him for everything including One Direction split

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Where is Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie now? Trolls blame him for everything including One Direction split and Brendon Urie is being blamed for all the world’s problems in a bizarre internet trend

Linking cash and voucher assistance with social protection systems in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Comparing Man Utd's record with and without Paul Pogba in 2020-21.

Our View: A misfire in Salem on virus data.

Fiery Explosion Erupts on Ship at Major Global Port in Dubai.

EXPLAINER-Is China set to cut RRR soon? What are the implications?

Sierra Nevada Approves Plan to Merge Into U of Nevada at Reno.

Indonesians ignore warnings in rush to buy anti-parasite drug for Covid.

Beshear makes first visit to Fort Knox.

Lynx Global Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Controlling Interest in Philippine Based EMI-Bank.

Air India Begins Auctioning Property To Raise Funds.

  TOP