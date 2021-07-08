© Instagram / James Franco





James Franco Is Paying $2.2 Million For Sexual Misconduct To Settle Lawsuit! and James Franco Settles Sexual Misconduct Suit For $2.2M





James Franco Settles Sexual Misconduct Suit For $2.2M and James Franco Is Paying $2.2 Million For Sexual Misconduct To Settle Lawsuit!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Seeking summer breeze and natural getaway, Saudis flock to Ukraine.

Still Warm and Muggy Thursday.

4 Things CMOs Wish CEOs and Founders Know.

LinkDoc becomes first Chinese firm to shelve U.S. IPO after Beijing's crackdown.

Thomas returns to Yokosuka to lead 7th Fleet as tensions simmer in the Indo-Pacific.

Hawkeye Community College's newest vice president has passion for diversity and inclusion.

Sticky and Warm Outside.

Shionogi Announces In Vitro and Real-World Data Presented at ECCMID 2021 Demonstrating Activity of cefiderocol Against Critical Priority Gram-negative Bacterial Pathogens.

Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom, Orange, China Mobile, and Vodafone Ranked Network Operator Leaders Providing Enterprise 5G Connectivity.

Amsterdam says 'stay home' to partiers and pot smokers.

MEP Supports Proceedings Against European Commission over Poland and Hungary.

Political Corruption Brings Lebanon to Brink of Collapse and Closer to Iran.