© Instagram / Ansel Elgort





Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations and Actor Ansel Elgort denies accusations of sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl





Actor Ansel Elgort denies accusations of sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl and Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pot and PTSD: Study shines light on need to end cannabis prohibition as researchers seek alternatives for lousy research weed.

Live Well bankruptcy trustee goes after directors and shareholders in lawsuit.

Conservation programs and carbon markets.

The people along the river: Science Moab talks to Michael and Jenny Fiebig about their adventures on the Green and Colorado rivers.

Rotarians say 'thank you' to community and its members.

Fundraising auction and raffle at historical society.

First Alert Forecast.

Lloyd W. Robinson, 88, prominent Kennebunk real estate broker and developer.

BITS AND PIECES: Well-worn shirt warranted an exchange.

Restaurant review: Submit to spicy tastes at Luchador Tacos and Tequila Bar.

Cultural competence is a key component to Maine's public health policy and COVID vaccine outreach.

Portland may soon charge electric-vehicle drivers to plug in, and zap those who stay too long.