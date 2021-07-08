© Instagram / anna paquin





Anna Paquin slams bisexual erasure over marriage to Stephen Moyet: ‘I was assumed to be straight’ and Anna Paquin: Hugh Jackman Was Brutalized on Marvel Set – Inside the Magic





Anna Paquin: Hugh Jackman Was Brutalized on Marvel Set – Inside the Magic and Anna Paquin slams bisexual erasure over marriage to Stephen Moyet: ‘I was assumed to be straight’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon.

Heat returns in a hurry Thursday and Friday.

Global Hair Brush Market (2021 to 2029).

Spectators to face Olympic ban as Tokyo declares coronavirus emergency: Report.

Capital Impact Partners Launches $20 million Diversity in Development Loan Fund and Grant Program in Washington, D.C. to Support Real Estate Developers of Color.

Cancer: Don't promise something you can't follow through on.

Some SC School Districts operating on delays Thursday due to Elsa.

Four displaced after fire at southeast Roanoke house on Wednesday.

Barty has Kerber on her mind, Pliskova prepares for big-hitter Sabalenka in semis.

Man hospitalised after serious assault on busy Scots street.

Amy Jackson shares throwback pic of Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor, calls her a 'queen'.