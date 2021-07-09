© Instagram / Bob Marley





Willie Jones Talks Celebrating Juneteenth By Covering Bob Marley's "Redemption Song" and Bob Marley Music Owner Attracts $375 Million Investment From Oaktree





Willie Jones Talks Celebrating Juneteenth By Covering Bob Marley's «Redemption Song» and Bob Marley Music Owner Attracts $375 Million Investment From Oaktree

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bob Marley Music Owner Attracts $375 Million Investment From Oaktree and Willie Jones Talks Celebrating Juneteenth By Covering Bob Marley's «Redemption Song»

This year’s Fourth of July included fires, citations and seized fireworks.

AZ secretary of state asks for probe into whether Trump and allies tried to interfere in election results.

«Things are bad and are about to get worse»: Lake Regional pleads for Missourians to get vaccinated.

In Missoula, Tester Talks Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Package with Missoula Business and Community Leaders.

New Fortress Energy and Government of Sri Lanka Sign Agreement for LNG Terminal and Gas Supply to Power Plants.

Black Widow on Disney Plus: How to stream it and everything else to know.

NIST opens challenge for drone search and rescue research.

Pets of the Week: Lady, Cinder, Noel and Lisa are ready for adoption.

Tour de France 2021.

Intel’s Huma Abidi on the urgent need for diversity and inclusion initiatives in AI.

Parkview and Kickapoo team up to combat decreasing football participation.

Inflamed Colon: Causes and Risk Factors.