© Instagram / hump day





Blast from the past: When Independence Day meets Hump Day and Humid Hump day, Richard is looking ahead to the 4th of July weekend





Humid Hump day, Richard is looking ahead to the 4th of July weekend and Blast from the past: When Independence Day meets Hump Day

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Woman pulled from tent and killed by grizzly bear while camping in US state of Montana.

Why Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line Sank Today.

UK and Brussels clash over £40bn Brexit divorce bill.

Rep. Bonamici lends a hand with Meals on Wheels in Portland.

Calls for an extraordinary session on how to spend relief funds increasing.

At least 12 Steelers training camp practices at Heinz Field to be open to public.

Brazil's Bolsonaro disapproval rating rises to all-time high, two polls show.

Free food, makeup samples coming back but, thanks to COID pandemic, with health in mind.

Florida Supreme Court To Weigh Punitive Damages Against Cigarette Maker.

Fauci Says Current Vaccines Will Stand Up To The Delta Variant.

Pine Tree Power Company supporters said they are prepared to go to referendum.