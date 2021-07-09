© Instagram / Zac Efron





Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, Mark Hamill Among Nominees as Daytime Emmys Reveal Children’s, Animation, Lifestyle Categories and Zac Efron survival thriller 'Gold' lands key Europe, Asia deals (exclusive)





Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, Mark Hamill Among Nominees as Daytime Emmys Reveal Children’s, Animation, Lifestyle Categories and Zac Efron survival thriller 'Gold' lands key Europe, Asia deals (exclusive)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Zac Efron survival thriller 'Gold' lands key Europe, Asia deals (exclusive) and Courteney Cox, Zac Efron, Mark Hamill Among Nominees as Daytime Emmys Reveal Children’s, Animation, Lifestyle Categories

Sainsbury's stops selling CDs and DVDs.

Are Julian and Elizabeth Cullen From 'The Bureau of Magical Things' Related?

Man is arrested 'for shooting dead golf pro Gene Siller, 46, and two other men'.

Fire on SMART tracks out after delaying trains 15 minutes.

‘Water boy’ shot multiple times on interstate ramp in Georgia, police say.

Samsung is cracking down on supply chain leakers news.

Hydrant party invites families to connect with first responders.

Condie overcomes back surgery to reach Olympic rings.

Back Together: Thursdays Downtown Return To Rochester.

Long Beach controls the Queen Mary, but it may have to deal with a derelict submarine too.

Kansas investigates COVID-19 clusters linked to summer camps.