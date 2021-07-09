© Instagram / PewDiePie





YouTube removes PewDiePie video for violating cyberbullying, child safety rules and YouTube’s Top Creator PewDiePie Is Coming To Facebook





YouTube’s Top Creator PewDiePie Is Coming To Facebook and YouTube removes PewDiePie video for violating cyberbullying, child safety rules

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Deadly road rage incidents across U.S. have police increasing presence on streets.

Vancouver fire marshal issued citations, confiscated fireworks on holiday.

House report finds drug companies spent billions more on dividends, buybacks than research.

5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near California-Nevada Border.

San Diego man shot, killed while offering lighter to stranger near Las Vegas.

Wells Fargo to close all personal lines of credit, CNBC reports.

Wisconsin COVID-19 Delta variant case count low compared to Midwest, rest of US.

Two quakes shake to the north Thursday afternoon.

Coronavirus border restrictions leave dual citizens in limbo, unable to easily leave the country.

Get ready for peak earnings growth as second-quarter results kick off next week.

Unsettled weather may cause delays for local construction companies.

Birdsall: Win it for ‘Thunder Dan’.