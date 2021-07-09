© Instagram / Lauren Cohan





Lauren Cohan sings praises for her on screen husband Steven Yeun and ‘The First Time’ With Lauren Cohan





‘The First Time’ With Lauren Cohan and Lauren Cohan sings praises for her on screen husband Steven Yeun

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Northern California near Nevada.

NRF: Imports are on Track for a TEU Record at US Ports in 2021.

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose, says shots still protect.

Text message alerts CrossFitters to seek shelter as tornado tears through Jacksonville.

Walmart still dominates grocery sales in Fredericksburg region, according to annual market study.

Race to space: Billionaires prepare to blastoff from Borderland.

4,800 acres added to Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge for conservation, public use.

Council to debate ordinance setting regulations for short-term rentals in Westerly.

New space programs aims to launch NM into final frontier.

San Diego Olympians react to fans being banned from Tokyo games.

50th annual art fair returns to Mount Horeb.

New data shows ICE detention of migrants returning to March 2020 levels.