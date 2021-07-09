© Instagram / deep blue sea





Forget Jaws. The Real Shark Movie to Beat Is Deep Blue Sea and Renny Harlin in Deep Blue Sea (1999)





Renny Harlin in Deep Blue Sea (1999) and Forget Jaws. The Real Shark Movie to Beat Is Deep Blue Sea

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Two Gators on CoSIDA Academic All-District 4 Team.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck crash on I-75 South disrupts traffic.

Health officials across the state are begging people to get vaccinated as cases continue to rise at alarming rates.

Police: Elderly woman claimed to be ex-military in threatening letter that complained about fireworks.

Golf-ball to tennis-sized hail reported near New Underwood.

'It's time to end our suffering': Parents of slain Ontario woman push for answers as police offer $100K for information.

2020-21 was tough for Matthew Dellavedova, but Cavs fans are grateful for his efforts.

Biden’s speech represented a huge win for our Afghan allies, says Congressman Seth Moulton.

EU fines BMW, VW $1B for running emissions cartel since the 90s.

White House Sets Ethics Plan for Sales of Hunter Biden’s Art.

3 L.A. men arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Santa Barbara County.

UFC 264 press conference: Watch live stream online for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier from Las Vegas.