© Instagram / Portia de Rossi





Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia De Rossi: Kids, Marriage, Divorce Rumors and 'I'm crying': Ellen DeGeneres rushed wife Portia de Rossi to emergency room for appendectomy





Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia De Rossi: Kids, Marriage, Divorce Rumors and 'I'm crying': Ellen DeGeneres rushed wife Portia de Rossi to emergency room for appendectomy

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'I'm crying': Ellen DeGeneres rushed wife Portia de Rossi to emergency room for appendectomy and Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia De Rossi: Kids, Marriage, Divorce Rumors

JSO responding to SWAT situation on the Northside.

Community gathering to end violence at the Knollwood Townhomes.

Flooding in Hackensack leads to several stranded drivers.

Statewide Flex Alert issued for Friday as extreme heat hits California, threatens electric grid.

Registration open for 7th annual Race for Warrior 5k/10k.

NJ weather: Long Beach Island preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa.

GM pickups recalled 2nd time for engine block heater problem.

NBA Finals: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Bucks For Game 2.

The Trouble the Supreme Court Is Making for Voters.

Bakersfield Homeless Center expands with facilities for single women.

Basketball court unveiled at Alliance For Youth.

Mamaroneck town officials brace for possible flooding.