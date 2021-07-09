© Instagram / Ellen Page





Oscar-nominated actor Ellen Page comes out as transgender, announces name Elliot Page and Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, comes out as transgender





Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, comes out as transgender and Oscar-nominated actor Ellen Page comes out as transgender, announces name Elliot Page

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

2 semi trucks, vehicle involved in collision on Highway 58 near Chester Avenue.

CF Montreal trade forward who refused to get vaccinated.

Water gushes down to subway station in Washington Heights, suspending some service.

Springdale to add UAMS orthopedic, sports medicine center.

Suspects Wanted For Robbing Dallas Post Offices, Up To $50K Reward.

For Lillard, The Chance To Play For Team USA Comes At Just The Right Time.

Flex Alert Set for Friday Evening in Advance of Heat Wave Coming to Local Mountains, Deserts.

Summer food distribution events for Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren counties.

Square plans to make hardware wallet for bitcoin.

Navajo Nation: 24 new COVID cases, no deaths for a 4th day.

Phenix City Police looking for robbery suspect.

Lansing School District's plan for returning in the fall.