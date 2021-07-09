© Instagram / Mahershala Ali





Mahershala Ali And Cate Blanchett Reportedly In Talks For The Fugitive Remake and Mahershala Ali Was Directly Involved in Hiring Marvel’s First Black Female Writer for ‘Blade’





Mahershala Ali Was Directly Involved in Hiring Marvel’s First Black Female Writer for ‘Blade’ and Mahershala Ali And Cate Blanchett Reportedly In Talks For The Fugitive Remake

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Victims of California synagogue shooting can sue gunmaker.

Family of man killed in hit-and-run on McGinnis Ferry Road offering up to $10000 reward for information.

Movie Review: Capote and Williams shared many common traits.

Marilyn Manson Surrenders In L.A. On Arrest Warrant From New Hampshire Incident.

Heat Wave In Santa Cruz Mountains Puts Fire Crews On High Alert.

Man accused of pulling gun on tenant asking apartment manager for copy of lease.

Heartland: Season 14 Premieres Tonight on UPtv Channel (Video).

Longmont United Hospital’s RNs vote on whether to unionize; outcome still uncertain.

Mack Brown leaning on trust in challenging offseason for future of UNC football.

Syracuse Orange Athletes deliver message on fight for social justice.

'This certainly is not a rebuild': As a Cubs era is on the verge of closing, Jed Hoyer prepares for roster turnover with an eye on the future.

Warriors news: Stephen Curry opens up on resisting the Olympic itch.