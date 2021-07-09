© Instagram / Kate McKinnon





SNL’s Kate McKinnon spoofs new CDC mask rules, Liz Cheney’s ousting from House leadership and Kate McKinnon reveals her favorite ‘SNL’ character to play of all time





Kate McKinnon reveals her favorite ‘SNL’ character to play of all time and SNL’s Kate McKinnon spoofs new CDC mask rules, Liz Cheney’s ousting from House leadership

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Tropical storm sparks tornado warnings in trek up East Coast.

Input sought on forest-thinning project near Olney.

On Heels of Massive Kaseya Supply-Chain Cyber Attack, Interos Releases Upgraded AI-powered Operational-Resilience.

Minority languages in Slovenia: progress on German and Italian welcomed; renewed recommendation to recognise Croatian, German and Serbian.

Get Back on Your Feet Faster With NJ Top Doc, Dr. Humaira Syed.

Scott Disicks girlfriend Amelia Hamlin sends love to his daughter Penelope on birthday.

WhatsApp says privacy policy on hold till enactment of data privacy law.

Marvel's Black Widow Now Streaming on Disney+: How to Watch.

On the Twelfth, Northern Ireland returns to its past. But its future looks different.

Rajnath Singh congratulates Israeli defence minister Gantz on taking office.