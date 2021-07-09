© Instagram / Ansel Elgort





‘West Side Story’ First Trailer: Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort Reimagine the Iconic Musical and Actor Ansel Elgort gives statement after sexual assault allegations





Actor Ansel Elgort gives statement after sexual assault allegations and ‘West Side Story’ First Trailer: Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort Reimagine the Iconic Musical

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fair 2021: Concessions, golf cart transport, cornhole, euchre, and silent auction.

Evidence storage and cataloging is crucial for law enforcement cases.

Final frontier: Billionaires Branson and Bezos bound for space.

Downtown Committee discusses green spaces, traffic plan, and more for the downs.

Spitballing: MLB All-Star Game snubs and duds.

Friedman and Mendell Saddleback documentary accepted into MOFF.

Rangeley Selectmen Elect New Chairman and Vice Chairman.

Lakes Region Sportsman: Lakers and salmon on the bite.

Trump vs. Big Tech: The president’s legal attack on Twitter and Facebook is plain comical.

France Backtracks on Virus Warning About Spain and Portugal.

Commentary: Maine needs to better prepare for changing climate – and we can't do it alone.

Enneagram and marketing: the creative beauty of Type Fours.