© Instagram / hobbit





Weekend movie sale at Apple delivers classics from $5 + LoTR and Hobbit starting at $10 and Welsh Lord of the RIngs-style Hobbit house for sale for £335k





Welsh Lord of the RIngs-style Hobbit house for sale for £335k and Weekend movie sale at Apple delivers classics from $5 + LoTR and Hobbit starting at $10

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Novak Djokovic Can Tie Federer And Nadal With A 20th Grand Slam; Here’s How Their Earnings Stack Up.

Crestwood and Con Edison Announce Closing of Stagecoach Gas Services Divestiture.

Oil and Gas prices effective July 9, 2021.

Pikeville preparing for annual Cuffs and Hoses 5k.

Editorial: Short takes on parading ignorance and the freedom cause of Britney Spears.

SCAD and Feed the Hungry providing meals to children.

How TPS and United Way are fighting the summer slide.

1 dead, 2 injured after Fla. rescue unit and car crash.

Fire Weather Watches in place Sunday with hot, dry, and windy conditions ahead.

Notice of 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and.

Honda made the cutest electric micro-excavator ever, and it uses electric motorcycle batteries.

The Difference Between Aluminum and Tin Foil.