© Instagram / Alyssa Milano





Alyssa Milano trashes America in July 4 video and Alyssa Milano: We need to destigmatise mental health medication and stop using it as an insult





Alyssa Milano: We need to destigmatise mental health medication and stop using it as an insult and Alyssa Milano trashes America in July 4 video

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Watch now: Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC and Illinois health officials agree.

'You can go to the Imam and the therapist.' Mental health in my Somali community.

An ex-GOP staffer pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and now faces up to 15 years in prison.

J. Cole and Mark Phillips finally meet, recreate hilarious meme.

Jolie and Pitt's lawyers face off over her bid to dump their private judge in divorce case.

Here's how a Bethel woman survived 2 nights on a mountainside after being charged by bears near Palmer.

Caught on camera: Gunfire erupts when West County homeowner confronts burglar.

On The Money: Biden fires head of Social Security Administration.

U.S. reported to seek talks on easing cannabis restrictions in sports.

The most unlikely made cut streak on the PGA Tour, Maverick McNealy's well-timed first hole-in-one and a Jason Dufner sighting.

Video shows married gay couple facing down deluge of anti-gay, anti-Asian slurs in Alexandria.