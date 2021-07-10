© Instagram / Sophia Loren





Actress Sophia Loren Teams up With Director Son in “The Life Ahead” and Sophia Loren on Her Triumphant Return to Movies With Netflix’s ‘The Life Ahead’





Sophia Loren on Her Triumphant Return to Movies With Netflix’s ‘The Life Ahead’ and Actress Sophia Loren Teams up With Director Son in «The Life Ahead»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Emergency Medicine Is Facing An Existential Crisis— And It Needs To Be Fixed.

Rapid Covid testing underway at embattled southwest Sydney suburbs.

Marvel Studios Executive Confirms More Animated Series on the Way.

Man arrested after police officer shot in Hamilton.

USDA unveils plan to help build small meat processing plants.

Boulder City Council meeting to remain fully virtual Tuesday.

TSA: Arrive early to Santa Barbara Airport.

Destructive gypsy moths getting new name to remove ethnic slur.

Daly City hires independent firm to investigate fatal police shooting.

Green more than up to the task of closing while Chapman struggles.

Multiple roads closed in central Fresno due to police activity.