© Instagram / elisha cuthbert





Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert shooting ‘Bandit’ film in Georgia and Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert Join Josh Duhamel in ‘Bandit’ (EXCLUSIVE)





Mel Gibson, Elisha Cuthbert Join Josh Duhamel in ‘Bandit’ (EXCLUSIVE) and Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert shooting ‘Bandit’ film in Georgia

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Small towns to benefit from government relief funds.

Key details for Ireland v USA: TV and stream info, start time and more.

Park Na Rae reveals her 'before plastic surgery' photo on MBC's 'I Live Alone'.

Pride in the Tiger nears $2M scholarship milestone.

First 2021 death from West Nile virus reported in San Luis Obispo County.

Three caught in illegal paddlefish operation.

Late add Darin Ruf homers in Giants’ win, Crawford turns in game-saving defense.

‘I Feel Like An American’: Deported Marine Corps Veteran Is Back In SoCal After Becoming US Citizen.