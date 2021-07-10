© Instagram / lynda carter





A home fit for a superhero. Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter buys South Florida condo for $15 million. and “Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter drops $15M on Surf Club Four Seasons condo





«Wonder Woman» Lynda Carter drops $15M on Surf Club Four Seasons condo and A home fit for a superhero. Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter buys South Florida condo for $15 million.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pizza and burger restaurants set to open in Thetford.

Police officer shot in Hamilton 'relieved' after surviving injuries, will undergo surgery.

A Lobb well done: Dockers steady ship to keep finals dream alive.

Police officer shot in Hamilton 'relieved' after surviving injuries, will undergo surgery.

Son of Chile Indigenous leader killed in restive province.

Police officer shot in Hamilton 'relieved' after surviving injuries, will undergo surgery.

Pizza and burger restaurants set to open in Thetford.