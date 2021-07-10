© Instagram / gorillaz





Damon Albarn shares update on new 'carnival-themed' Gorillaz LP, 'We're really going back to the spirit of the first record' and Damon Albarn Hints at New Music From Both Blur and Gorillaz





Damon Albarn shares update on new 'carnival-themed' Gorillaz LP, 'We're really going back to the spirit of the first record' and Damon Albarn Hints at New Music From Both Blur and Gorillaz

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Damon Albarn Hints at New Music From Both Blur and Gorillaz and Damon Albarn shares update on new 'carnival-themed' Gorillaz LP, 'We're really going back to the spirit of the first record'

Holocaust survivor, singer Esther Bejarano dies, aged 96.

Police, banks intervene in more than 150 investment and fake gambling scam cases.

Paul Mariner: Tributes pour in for England and Plymouth Argyle legend.

Cast, crew ‘Seize The Day’ to bring ‘Newsies’ to life on Greenville stage.

Lord of the Dance's Michael Flatley tells all on cancer scare.

Brazil v Argentina: Copa América final with FC Barcelona on both sides.

Ohio Turnpike wants new power to automatically bill scofflaw drivers as part of plan for high-speed, gateless.

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for July.

Suspended corrections officer indicted for fatal shooting at medical office.

Haiti asks US, UN for military aid after assassination of President Moise.