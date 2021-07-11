© Instagram / Kodak Black





Rapper Kodak Black secretly recorded apology from Florida public official, then posted it for the world to see and Kodak Black honor causes a stir in Broward commission





Kodak Black honor causes a stir in Broward commission and Rapper Kodak Black secretly recorded apology from Florida public official, then posted it for the world to see

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

WATCH LIVE: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 75th anniversary.

Thunderstorms on the increase tonight and Sunday, some storms will be severe.

Keiro and JACCC to Virtually Host 4th Annual Keiro no Hi Festival.

Goal and Highlight America 1-0 Tigres in Friendly Game 2021.

SHOP: New Mickey and Minnie Mouse «New York City» Dooney & Bourke Collection Coming to Disney Springs on July 12.

Colorful life returning to the Atlanta Motor Speedway infield.

Suspect arrested and charged after hoax bomb threat on Commercial Street.

Narco control and brotherly love: the week at the mañaneras.

Celebrating Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's 75th anniversary.

Beckwourth Complex Fire doubles size in 24 hours.

WATCH LIVE: Tracking storms and tornado warnings around Central Illinois.