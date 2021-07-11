© Instagram / elegy





Hillbilly Elegy author JD Vance sorry for since-deleted anti-Trump tweets and Hillbilly Elegy author JD Vance sorry for since-deleted anti-Trump tweets





Bosnia and Herzegovina Records Fall; Swimmers Earn 1st-Ever Medals at Euro Jrs.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Engineering expert investigating Sufside collapse working on possible theories.

Evers Embraces Income Tax Cut, Delays Its Impact On Paychecks.

Vehicle fire on I-59 near Poplarville causes massive snarl.

Canberra homebuyers left in lurch after developer backflips on sales three years after deal.

NBA Finals: Bucks return to comfort of Deer District.

Five former Arizona Wildcats set to play in The Basketball Tournament.

Charles Hoskinson Responds to Cardano Critics Questioning the Platform’s Traction.

School Board organizes for 2021-2022 year.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport reopens after deputies searching for bomb give all-clear.

Elberta firefighter fighting for his life after suffering rare infection.

Local judge, DA say O'Connor has made job easier for them.