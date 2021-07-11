© Instagram / eighth grade





Polina Fradkin Has Felt Connected to Israel Since Eighth Grade — Detroit Jewish News and Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy levels up to eighth grade





Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy levels up to eighth grade and Polina Fradkin Has Felt Connected to Israel Since Eighth Grade — Detroit Jewish News

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

2021 MLB All-Star Game: Tim Anderson, Max Scherzer, Taijuan Walker and seight others named as replacements.

2021 MLB All-Star Game: Tim Anderson, Max Scherzer, Taijuan Walker and seight others named as replacements.

Chipotle accepting TikTok resumes to fill 15,000 jobs nationwide.

Former Buckeye Harrison returns to Columbus to mentor children.

Joe Pepitone suing Hall of Fame for return of famed bat.

Animal welfare group PETA calls for an end to Canterbury Park's exotic animal races.

Cyber security too often takes back seat in C-Suite.

Police investigate after gunshots fired into Walmart in Stow.

Monsoon weather wreaks havoc in Queen Creek neighborhoods.

Duncannon man dies in Cumberland County motorcycle accident.