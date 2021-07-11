© Instagram / king cobra





Thiruvananthapuram zoo keeper found dead in king cobra’s enclosure and King cobra swallows an entire python under 45 minutes





King cobra swallows an entire python under 45 minutes and Thiruvananthapuram zoo keeper found dead in king cobra’s enclosure

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Black Widow: Does the post-credits scene undo the film? And more WTF questions.

Weekend shootings in Chicago kill 5 people and injure 18 – CBS Chicago.

Low-vaccine counties in Minnesota make high-risk gamble.

Former Argentine President Macri denies having sent «lethal» ammunition to Bolivia and denounces persecution.

If Devin Booker Can Avoid The Injury Bug and the Kardashian Curse, He Maybe on His Way to An NBA Title.

Life, Liberty and Libations: Peru's wine and spirits shop under new name, ownership.

‘Captain America’ is Olympic-bound: Richardson’s Tom Scott among first to represent USA in karate.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return Sunday and into next week; otherwise hot and humid.

Simon Cowell goes for boozy dinner with Alan Carr and Britain’s Got Talent stars Amanda Holden and David W...

California man charged with raiding Capitol, posing as press.

Children and their parents head toward.

Play resumes at US Senior Open after 3-hour weather delay.