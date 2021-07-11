© Instagram / Al Pacino





Jack Lowden on Kindred, Slow Horses and Al Pacino and Jagame Thandhiram: Wanted to Cast Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro Opposite Dhanush, Says Karthik Subbaraj





Jagame Thandhiram: Wanted to Cast Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro Opposite Dhanush, Says Karthik Subbaraj and Jack Lowden on Kindred, Slow Horses and Al Pacino

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Shorthanded Nationals fall to Giants, 10-4, for third straight loss.

White Sox vs. Orioles.

Searchers believe missing hiker near Red Lodge is dead; search scaled back.

Phillies hand Red Sox rare loss at Fenway.

Walsh returns, but can he and RTS fit in the same spine?

Palm Springs breaks record high amid excessive heat warning.

Loaisiga put on COVID-19 injured list.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier LIVE: Stream, time and latest updates on UFC 264 fight.

Isiah Thomas Congratulates Chris Paul On Finals Appearance: «I Know How Difficult This Journey Is For Us As Small Men, Trying To Get Here.».

Dalit family attacked in Chandauli, hut set on fire: FIR filed after video goes viral, four arrested.

TALK OF THE TOWN: Prince Charles 'planned one-on-one dinner with Harry'.

From Failure To Success: The Ryan Leak Story.