© Instagram / Ian Somerhalder





'The Vampire Diaries': Ian Somerhalder Said Damon Salvatore's Best Relationship Was With 1 Character and Ian Somerhalder Recalls Actor Who Tried to "Psych Me Out" During Final Vampire Diaries Audition





'The Vampire Diaries': Ian Somerhalder Said Damon Salvatore's Best Relationship Was With 1 Character and Ian Somerhalder Recalls Actor Who Tried to «Psych Me Out» During Final Vampire Diaries Audition

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ian Somerhalder Recalls Actor Who Tried to «Psych Me Out» During Final Vampire Diaries Audition and 'The Vampire Diaries': Ian Somerhalder Said Damon Salvatore's Best Relationship Was With 1 Character

UFC 264 play-by-play and live results.

Vaccine clinics announced in Albany County and beyond.

Extreme heat cooked mussels, clams and other shellfish alive on beaches in Western Canada.

On Baseball: So much as gone right for the Red Sox, just not Saturday.

Extreme heat cooked mussels, clams and other shellfish alive on beaches in Western Canada.

Brazil vs Argentina, Copa America Final Live: Brazil 0-1 Argentina.

Nearly 300 fires were burning in B.C. on July 10.

Desert Mountain's Wes Kath leads Arizona high school players expected to go in the Major League Baseball draft.

It's legal to have sex with a 12-year-old in the Philippines. Activists are trying to change that.

Metro Police Agencies Face New Challenges For Hiring Officers.

NBA Finals are the greatest commercial for Milwaukee: Q&A with Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin.