© Instagram / Jimmy Carter





Jimmy Carter: Being married for 75 years is 'an extraordinary thing' — here are his secrets for a successful relationship and Jimmy Carter: A paradox as president





Jimmy Carter: Being married for 75 years is 'an extraordinary thing' — here are his secrets for a successful relationship and Jimmy Carter: A paradox as president

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jimmy Carter: A paradox as president and Jimmy Carter: Being married for 75 years is 'an extraordinary thing' — here are his secrets for a successful relationship

The final of four: Last Monty and Rose piping plover egg hatches with help at Lincoln Park Zoo.

Collision on Lake Texoma results in two fatalities, one from Duncan.

Man killed in head-on collision was an «adored father».

Kyle Busch completes 5-for-5 Xfinity sweep with Atlanta win.

Federal agents search for 3 men who escaped Missouri jail.

MPD searching for third suspect in connection to the death of a 7-year old boy.

Braves' Acuña carted off with apparent leg injury in Miami.

Bart joins the fun in Giants' romp over Nats.

Man robbed in parking lot at St. Louis bar.

Lee statue's removal in Charlottesville was 'watching history happen,' woman says.