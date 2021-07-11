© Instagram / John Mayer





Watch John Mayer treat JP Saxe's Here's Hopin' to a sublime, gorgeously smooth guitar solo and John Mayer is all ready to launch his highly anticipated album 'Sob Rock'





Watch John Mayer treat JP Saxe's Here's Hopin' to a sublime, gorgeously smooth guitar solo and John Mayer is all ready to launch his highly anticipated album 'Sob Rock'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

John Mayer is all ready to launch his highly anticipated album 'Sob Rock' and Watch John Mayer treat JP Saxe's Here's Hopin' to a sublime, gorgeously smooth guitar solo

Hit-and-run accident leaves 4-year-old girl dead in Harbor City.

‘We became like one huge family’: Seattle vaccination workers reunite for celebration barbecue.

Marcus Stroman, Mets drop Game 1 of doubleheader to Pirates.

‘We became like one huge family’: Seattle vaccination workers reunite for celebration barbecue.

California fires advance as heatwave blankets western US.

Covid: NHS backlog in England could reach 13 million, says Sajid Javid.

All Blacks call Chiefs prop Aidan Ross in as injury cover.

Orlando police investigating bomb threat at Mall at Millenia.

Tyson Alexander uses colorful card to catch up to Taylor Moore at TPC Colorado Championship.

Dad of Nationals' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at game.