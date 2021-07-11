© Instagram / Awkwafina





Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens: Season Two Premiere Announced by Comedy Central (Watch) and Awkwafina aka Nora Lum lists Los Angeles home for sale for $3.16m





Awkwafina aka Nora Lum lists Los Angeles home for sale for $3.16m and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens: Season Two Premiere Announced by Comedy Central (Watch)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Readers comment on making housing more affordable, upcoming city votes and athletes protesting.

NYC's COVID infection rate on rise.

New Haven officials: One hospitalized after explosion, fire on garbage truck.

Caught on cam: Dalit youth thrashed by upper caste lover's family in UP, 3 held.

Defense fair opens in Athens on Tuesday.

Xi, Kim exchange congratulations on 60th anniversary of signing of friendship treaty.

Digital entrepreneur and insta-poet Ayesha Chenoy on luck, bestsellers and bite-sized wisdom.

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 42,766 New Cases Reported on Saturday.

Motorbike riding without helmet banned on Sharea Faisal.

SC to hear on July 15 pleas challenging Allahabad HC order imposing ban on DJ.

DK Shivakumar caught on video slapping man for trying to put arms around him.

Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks win ESPY Award.